Christmas Day fire destroys historical Marty building

While the building had been vacated at the time of the fire, Saunsoci said the structure held some historical significance in the community and he believed the building was once owned by a missionary in the Marty area.

Saunsoci said no one is believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire and no one is known to be missing or injured.

Following the fire, only the frame of the brick building still stands.

"I mean, it's almost a total loss," Saunsoci said.

Saunsoci said local officials contacted a state fire marshal, who is waiting for the structure to cool before doing a walkthrough to determine the cause of the fire.