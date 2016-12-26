Painted ceiling tiles in Mitchell High to be removed

When the tiles were painted, the surface burning characteristics rating was changed, making it higher risk for a fire.

But the nearly 20-year-old pieces of art will not be lost. According to Childs, current and former students can take the artwork home. The school will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for anyone interested in collecting the painted ceiling tiles.

"My hope was that if students were coming back for holidays this would be a good time for them to stop in and get it," Childs said.

The maintenance staff will replace the ceiling tiles over winter break, and the work will be completed by the time students return in January.

The tile painting project was completed by several different art classes over 10 years, Childs said.

Each of the tiles are a little different, with painted quotes, scenes, characters and athletics — basically "everything you can imagine," Childs said.

"These tiles give us a little special character and I know there's definitely folks that enjoy looking at them," Childs said. "When you give tours and things to past grads and people passing through that want to see the school, most of them compliment on the tile and appreciate seeing the artwork, so it'll be different. You'll definitely notice a difference."