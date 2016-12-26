UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Vivian to Chamberlain

The portion of Interstate 90 was closed at 7 p.m. Sunday due to weather conditions that were "deteriorating quickly," according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

According to a press release issued Sunday evening, a combination of freezing rain and dropping temperatures created icy and slushy roadways, DOT and S.D. Department of Public Safety officials said, and falling snow and increasing winds created low visibility.

Officials also announced the closure of Interstate 90 between the Wyoming border and Vivian, which was effective immediately when the press release was issued at approximately 4:45 p.m. The section of Interstate 90 between Vivian and the Wyoming border was reopened at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officials urged motorists to consider changing travel plans until conditions improve and encouraged motorists to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1.