I-90 to close from Vivian to Chamberlain due to weather

According to a press release issued Sunday evening, conditions on the roadway are "deteriorating quickly." A combination of freezing rain and dropping temperatures created icy and slushy roadways, DOT and S.D. Department of Public Safety officials said, and falling snow and increasing winds created low visibility.

Officials also announced the closure of Interstate 90 between the Wyoming border and Vivian, which was effective immediately when the press release was issued at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Officials urged motorists to consider changing travel plans until conditions improve and encouraged motorists to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1.