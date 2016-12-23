ATM taken from Carthage bar, abandoned

In the early morning hours Friday, someone entered the Prairie Inn Bar in Carthage and removed an ATM from the premises, according to the Miner County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect or suspects cut the phone lines and gained entrance through a back window. Law enforcement also believe someone attempted to get into the ATM, but failed and left it abandoned outside the bar.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call (605) 772-4501.