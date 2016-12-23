Chamberlain officials ready for cold-water rescues

Throughout Police Chief Joe Hutmacher's tenure in Chamberlain, he's only seen one person who needed help to get out of frozen water: a teenager who ran onto the river to escape custody.

Approximately four years ago, a 17-year-old male was being held in custody at Chamberlain Academy, Hutmacher said, but he escaped and ran onto the Missouri River.

"The kid ran on the ice, and we actually put our own lives at risk trying to get him off of the ice," Hutmacher said.

Authorities cornered the boy, but instead of surrendering, he jumped through a hole in the ice in an apparent suicide attempt. He was pulled out shortly after, and Hutmacher believes the teen rethought his decision.

"I think once that cold water hit him, he decided that wasn't his best decision," Hutmacher said.

According to Hutmacher, children are the most likely to come into danger. Last winter, three juvenile girls ran away from a group home. They followed the edge of the river, but wound up getting wet and suffering minor frostbite. Officers brought them to safety and treated them for hypothermia.

But other children wander onto ice that was safe one day and potentially dangerous the next. Because the United States Army Corps of Engineers runs water through Big Bend Dam at Fort Thompson, about 17 miles north of Chamberlain, the river channel can be covered by 12 inches of ice one day and less than 2 inches the next.

"What's safe today isn't safe tomorrow. We've got constantly changing conditions on the river here," Hutmacher said.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department said it takes 2 inches of ice to support an angler and more than one foot for a vehicle

Because children are lighter than full-grown police officers, Chamberlain police call to the children to come back to shore, where they talk to the kids and their parents about the dangers, Hutmacher said.

But children aren't the only culprits. Every year, a vehicle or ATV breaks through, Hutmacher said, but authorities have never had to perform a rescue. The drivers were able to get themselves to safety and recover the vehicle later.

Hutmacher said the department has protocols in place should a rescue be required, and his officers would rely heavily on a "great" volunteer fire department, which has training and equipment to handle a cold-water rescue.

Still, GF&P Conservation Officer Brian Ridgway would like to complete more rescue training with authorities in the area.

"When you have a life-or-death situation, you have to know what to do, and the more times you train, the more prepared you are for the situation," Ridgway said. "I'm not saying we are inadequate at it. I'm saying the more times you train, the more adequate you are at it."

Ridgway has been in discussion with the Brule County Emergency Management Office and the local fire department to practice cold-water rescues.

Ridgway said anyone who falls into icy water is in a 1-10-1 situation. They have one minute to catch their breath, 10 minutes to get out of the water and one hour to get warmed up to avoid hypothermia, but that can be difficult in such cold water.

"You cannot swim when your body is that cold because your extremities lose blood," Ridgway said. "In the meantime, you're gasping for air, but you're not making any headway. You're making things worse."

Ridgway hopes no one has to make a cold-water rescue in Chamberlain this year, but if someone is running from authorities or even chasing a pet onto the ice, he and other officials will be ready to respond.

"That could happen any day," Ridgway said. "I hope it never happens because that water's cold and it's not fun, but that's the job you have to do, and we're here to do it."