L.B. Williams school ‘sings’ with deaf classmate

The signing was done specifically for Emma Revoir, a deaf student at L.B. Williams.

Silently and with smiles on their faces, all 550 L.B. Williams students signed "Jingle Bells" with first-grader Revoir leading the charge.

"Honestly, it almost brought me to tears," said Revoir's mom, Danielle. "With she being the only deaf kid in this school, I was really worried as to how her language, besides being interpreted, was ever going to be used. And the fact that the music teacher just came up to me and said, 'Hey, this is what we did.' I almost cried the morning she told me."

It all came about because music teacher Kim Bruguier wanted to see if she could have the entire school to learn one song in sign language.

Bruguier said she started learning some songs in sign language last year and other students were very responsive to it. With the annual end-of-the-year caroling coming up, Bruguier thought it would be fairly easy to learn "Jingle Bells."

"And I said, 'Let's do it, but let's not just sign it, let's silently sing it,' and so it was kind of a fun idea that I wanted to see if we could do or not," Bruguier said.

And they did — quickly.

All of the students learned the sign language to the song that day and it only took about five minutes to learn, Bruguier said.

Students were filled with excitement, Bruguier said, especially Revoir's classmates who have wanted to learn more words in sign language.

Revoir was born deaf, her mother said, and received cochlear implants when she was 2 years old.

And for hundreds of L.B. Williams students to take the time to learn sign language to one song, Danielle Revoir said it was incredible.

"The fact that the music teacher and the school is so willing to take her language and use it ... I know they've been using it with other kids," she said. "It's a big, big deal."