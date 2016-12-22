Winner man charged with taking, crashing two vehicles

At about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 8, law enforcement located a crashed Ford F-250 near the intersection of 312th Avenue and 280th Street, about 3 miles southwest of Winner, court documents state. Officers then located a Chevrolet Malibu about one mile south with a broken windshield and back-end damage.

At about 8 p.m., the Tripp County Sheriff's Office received a call about a person, later identified as Antoine, sitting in a tractor. Antoine was shivering and had cuts and bruises in multiple places, court documents state.

While warming up at the sheriff's office, Antoine allegedly said he did not remember taking the vehicles but had been drinking that night. Law enforcement found a hat belonging to Antoine near the Malibu and the Malibu's keys in the tractor.

Officers believe Antoine took the Malibu from Winner, crashed at the intersection of 312th Avenue and 280th Street, walked about 1 1/2 miles northeast, took the pickup and crashed again about 1 mile west.

Antoine was taken to Winner Regional Hospital and was cleared medically. He was charged with two counts of grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000, Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; and consumption of alcohol by a minor, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Authorities suspected a second person was in the vehicles, and a witness said she believed Antoine was with Stan Roubideaux on Dec. 8. Deputy State's Attorney Zachary Pahlke, one of the prosecutors in the case, said no charges have been filed against Roubideaux, but he is being investigated.