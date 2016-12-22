Area closings for the Christmas holiday

• The McGovern Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Jan 1. Hours Jan. 2-6 are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Jan. 7-8 and returning to regular hours Monday Jan. 8.

• Java City will be closed now through Jan. 8. The McGovern Legacy Museum will follow the library's holiday hours.

• Dakota Discovery Museum will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen for regular hours on Monday, Jan. 2.

• Due to the observance of the Christmas Day holiday on Monday, Dec. 26, the city of Mitchell garbage collection scheduled will be changed. Garbage for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26-27, will be collected on Tuesday. The city of Mitchell Regional Landfill will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. It then will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Dependable Sanitation will follow the city's schedule.

• Mitchell Public Library will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec, 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Mitchell Technical Institute will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed Dec. 27-30. Offices will closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year's holiday. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, January 3.