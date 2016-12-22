Clean slate marks South Central Alcohol Task Force check
The South Central Alcohol Task Force on Monday conducted 16 alcohol compliance checks in the city of Mitchell.
The following establishments were checked and passed: The Depot, Casey's General Store (100 S. Main), American Legion, Big Dummy's, VFW Post 2750, Moonlight Bar, Scoreboard Pub and Grille, Overtime Steakhouse and Lounge, One-Eyed Jack's Casino, EZ$ Pub, Village Bowl/Lucky Lady Casino, Moose Lodge, Platinum Player's Club, Shay's, Blarney's Sports Bar, and Westside Sinclair.
There were no failures.