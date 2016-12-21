MHS speech and debate team committed to excellence

"We've had a harder time with the weather than we have in a lot of years," said MHS speech and debate coach Ron Grimsley.

But that hasn't slowed the team down. Despite the canceled tournaments, the team has still taken top places in every event in which it's competed this season.

Grimsley said the chapter did especially well at the McGovern tournament, where Angela Baker and McKenzie Norton teamed up to take first in the junior varsity public forum debate and Raina Grimsley and Thea Patrick formed a team that took second in the varsity public forum debate.

The students are doing well this semester, and Grimsley was recently notified that the MHS chapter is in the top 8 percent nationally, with his daughter, Raina, ranked eighth in the country for total competition points.

"I'm always impressed with the kids that come out for debate and how they're willing to spend so much time on preparation and the actual tournament," Grimsley said. "So I just think as a teacher that it's nice to see that we have young people that committed to something academic."

There are approximately 50 students involved in oral interp, speech and debate in the Mitchell School District, Grimsley said. And with the semester completed and students heading on break, the team is looking ahead to what January will bring.

January and February are the busiest times for the speech and debate teams, Grimsley said, with tournaments scheduled for every weekend in the coming month.

But the biggest tournaments for the team will come in late February and early March with the state tournament and the national qualifying tournament. Those are still months away, and Grimsley said the team is going to focus on the immediate tournaments first. But once February rolls around, the team will gear up for the big tournaments.

And he remains confident the students will continue to do well — just like they have been all semester.

"Besides the kids that placed in tournaments, we've had a lot more close to placing in tournaments," Grimsley said. "We're in good standings."