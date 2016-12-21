Two Gregory residents injured in Kansas crash
EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. — Two Gregory residents were hospitalized after a vehicle crash on a Kansas roadway.
Dean Seegers, 46, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 183 in Edwards County, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was hit by a 2011 Dodge Ram. The Dodge was driven by a resident of Offerle, Kansas, and was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Seegers and a passenger, 48-year-old Joy Seegers, were transported to a hospital in Kinsley, Kansas. Two children in the Seegers' vehicle were not injured.
The Kansas resident was not wearing a seat belt but was not injured in the crash.