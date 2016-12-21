City of Mitchell app now available

"This is really more for people who want to come into contact with city government for a specified purpose," Ellwein said.

The app is part of a $29,193 purchase made earlier this year that saw a sweeping overhaul to the city's website, and the creation of the app was the next step in the process. Like the recently updated website, the app includes a variety of services available to Mitchell residents.

One of Ellwein's favorite aspects of the app is the "Report a Concern" feature, which allows users to send a photo of something they find concerning in the city directly from their phone.

"Someone who's out and about, if they saw something that they wanted to report to the city, they can actually take a photo right from their phone — or choose a photo later if they want — and that will put a GPS tag on it, if you have that enabled on your phone," Ellwein said. "And it will send it that way to the city, and they can submit what their concern is that they saw."

The app also includes an array of other features, including easy access to public meeting agendas, a free notification feature, access to public alerts and much more.

And another new addition to both the website and the app is the ability to reserve a site at the Lake Mitchell Campground, which will soon be managed by the city Parks and Recreation Department. Through the app, users can reserve a campsite directly from their phone.

And while the first round of information regarding the total amount of downloads had not been returned to the city yet, Ellwein said she expects more people to share their thoughts on the app once more people start using it.

"I'm just hoping over time that more people become familiar with it," Ellwein said.