Salvation Army struggles to meet $113K goal

And with a goal to raise $113,000 by Dec. 31, Maj. Vickie Cole said the group is getting "very worried" about meeting its target. So far, the group has raised $55,000 with less than two weeks to go.

"That's what we're really worried about right now is the money donations and we have our kettles out all week, even on Dec. 24 ..." Cole said. "We had very few bellringers out on those two days and their health and protection is No. 1."

Cole said this past Friday and Saturday are two "big days" for donations for the red kettle drive, so to have a large number of volunteers drop out at the last minute really hurt the organization.

If the group doesn't meet its goal this year, Cole said the Salvation Army will have to cut some of its services. As to which services will be cut, Cole is not yet sure.

"We'll do our best to provide as much as we can. But some of our services for housing and rent we have to limit even that ..." Cole said. "We have so far to go and we desperately need people to donate and we lost several thousands (of dollars) last week due to the cold, cold weather."

Cole estimates there has been approximately 100 volunteers that have been bellringing since Nov. 11. Most take shifts of two hours and there are bellringers at five different locations in Mitchell from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day, with two of the toughest places to gather volunteers being Walmart and Cabela's, Cole said.

For anyone interested in donating money or volunteering as a bellringer, Cole said to call or stop by the Salvation Army office — located at 724 N. Sanborn Blvd.

Even though the group still needs to raise approximately $58,000, Cole said she's still thankful for those who have pitched in this year.

"We appreciate it so much," Cole said. "And we could not do it alone and without the help of this wonderful community."