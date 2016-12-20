Bertram appealing conviction to Supreme Court

Bertram was found guilty of first-degree murder on Sept. 26, following a two-week jury trial. He was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 22.

The murder charge was brought against Bertram, a former Harrisburg police chief, six years after the shooting death of his fiancee, Leonila Stickney, 26, of Bridgewater, near Gregory, which was initially deemed a hunting accident. Proposed motives of more than $900,000 in insurance money and Stickney's pregnancy by another man were enough to convince a jury of Bertram's guilt.

The Supreme Court acknowledged receipt of the appeal, but no review date has been set.