Bertram appealing conviction to Supreme Court
A former police chief convicted of murder in Gregory County is appealing the judgment to the state Supreme Court.
Attorneys for Russell Bertram, 65, of Sioux Falls, formerly Colome, filed a formal appeal of the final judgment in the case on Dec. 6, seeking review of the case by the South Dakota Supreme Court, court documents state.
Bertram was found guilty of first-degree murder on Sept. 26, following a two-week jury trial. He was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 22.
The murder charge was brought against Bertram, a former Harrisburg police chief, six years after the shooting death of his fiancee, Leonila Stickney, 26, of Bridgewater, near Gregory, which was initially deemed a hunting accident. Proposed motives of more than $900,000 in insurance money and Stickney's pregnancy by another man were enough to convince a jury of Bertram's guilt.
The Supreme Court acknowledged receipt of the appeal, but no review date has been set.