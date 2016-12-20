Lake Andes man pleads guilty to possession of guns as felon

On Feb. 11, Yankton Sioux Tribe officers responded to a call at Thompson's residence and conducted a search, in which they found firearms. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson knew of and had access to the firearms and has previously been convicted of a felony, which precludes him from possessing guns.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Mammenga and Jeremy Jehangiri are prosecuting the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for March. Thompson was released on bond pending sentencing.