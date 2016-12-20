Alec Dostal, 24, of Gregory, was arrested on Dec. 2 after authorities found him standing next to a broken door at the town’s police department, according to court documents.

At 2 a.m., a Gregory police officer and Gregory County deputy responded to a report of a man at the police department who wanted to speak to an officer. Once on scene, the officer identified the man as Dostal, who appeared to be intoxicated, court documents state.

Dostal allegedly said he was making as much noise as could for one-half hour to get an officer to show up to file a complaint about his girlfriend. But the deputy noticed the door was kicked in.

When questioned, Dostal allegedly asked, “Do you think I can even lift my leg that high?”

According to court documents, Dostal raised his foot to the exact height of a footprint on the door, which was the same size as his foot.

Dostal was placed under arrest and charged with intentional damage to public property valued between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.