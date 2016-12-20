Howard storage building damaged in Saturday fire

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a passerby reported smoke coming from a cold storage building for the Dakota Body Shop in Howard, according to Howard Fire Chief Nathan Ruml.

The fire started inside of an exterior wall between outside and inside sheeting, Ruml said, and was contained to the area, causing moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but was not suspicious in nature, Ruml said, adding the building is still usable and no contents inside of the building were damaged.

"It wasn't a real lively scenario because it was pretty well contained to the wall and there wasn't a lot of active fire," Ruml said. "It was more of a tear it apart and overhaul kind of deal, but the cold and northwest winds slowed the entire operation down for sure."

Ruml said no one was injured in the blaze and 17 Howard firefighters were on scene for three hours.

The Miner County Sheriff's Office and Miner County Ambulance also responded.