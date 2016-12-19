Council approves beefed up nuisance code

The code, which will go into effect 20 days after it's published in the city's official newspaper, is meant to "protect the public from conditions hazardous to public health and safety, maintain community aesthetics, prevent blight conditions from arising, and generally preserve real estates values for property owners and to provide procedures for the abatement of conditions contrary to such purposes."

Once the ordinance goes into effect, anything that "annoys," "offends contemporary moral standards" or "in any way renders other persons insecure in life or in the use of property" will be deemed a nuisance.

Many of the council members said they heard support for the code change, and a few council members expressed their opinion the updates aren't perfect. But in the eyes of Council President Jeff Smith, the rebuilt version of the nuisance code is a good starting point.

"Is this foolproof? Absolutely not," Smith said during the meeting at City Hall. "But it is working in other cities and I think it's at least worth a try."

Among the major changes to the code was the implementation of a specific maximum length of grass within the city. In platted property, grass will only be allowed to grow to 7 inches, while grass in unplotted property may reach a total of 10 inches. Prior to the ordinance approved Monday night, no maximum length grass could grow was specified.

City Attorney Justin Johnson, who crafted the ordinance, also addressed concerns mentioned at previous meetings in which Olson and Rice wondered if an uncommonly colored house could be perceived as annoying. But Johnson said the color of a home would not likely be a nuisance violation under the new code.

"The hypothetical before came up about what if a neighbor comes in and doesn't like the color of somebody's house, I would not view that as a nuisance," Johnson said. "I know that the individual might not like the color of that house, but when you're talking about a public nuisance, it needs to be something that's a big enough issue that it affects the public as a whole, not just one or two individuals."

Johnson went on to say there needs to be a level of trust in city government that the nuisance code will not be abused.

Despite Johnson's defense of the ordinance, Olson pushed for answers on what makes a property annoying.

"So my point is, at what point do we get to decide what's annoying?" Olson asked.

Rice has routinely echoed similar concerns as Olson throughout the nuisance code review process, and continued questioning the ordinance Monday.

"The thing that still comes back to me is that now we have put in the ordinance definitions for all these things, every property in town that meets one of these definitions is now a nuisance property," said Rice, who estimated hundreds of properties could be in violation of the new code.

Under the code, an offender will receive a written courtesy warning and be given 10 days to correct the nuisance conditions. The violator will then receive a formal order to correct the issue and could be immediately charged via an abatement. Violators would have opportunities to appeal the citations and orders to correct, and could possibly faces fines or jail time if the violator does not comply with an order to correct.

Prior to the ordinance's approval, Councilwoman Bev Robinson offered one last line of encouragement about the code.

"At least we've got a place to start," Robinson said. "We have to start somewhere."

Sixth Ave. project surges forward

The council also took time Monday night to approve a $55,510 contract to finalize the design of the first phase of the Sixth Avenue plaza project.

The agreement with landscape architect Confluence and SPN & Associates will fund the first phase of the Sixth Avenue plaza, which will be built on a portion of the roadway between Lawler and Main streets, south of the Corn Palace.

During the first phase, grass and walkways are expected to be installed. The project will also include infrastructure work, as well as the reconstruction of the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

With a handful of public input sessions having taken place, Public Works Director Tim McGannon said the project now turns to incorporate public opinion into the final design.

"This contract is to take those ideas now as they've been refined, put them on paper," McGannon said.

According to Confluence, the first phase of the project is expected to be sent out for bid in late February or early March, and construction will start in April. Confluence also estimated the first phase of the project would be completed in July, and the entire project is expected to cost $744,194.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from Dec. 5, Public Properties Committee report from Dec. 5 and various department reports.

• A raffle permit for John Paul II Elementary, with the drawings to be held in January and February.

• The appointment of Beth Sandoval to the Library Board.

• 2015 delinquent utility billing account write-offs.

• Change Order No. 1 to Nolz Dragline & Construction Company for Historic Bridge Relocation City Project No. 2012-13. If approved, the change order would decrease $2,239 from the contract amount, lowering the contract total to $306,712.59.

• Change Order No. 5 to Robert Johnson Construction for Spruce Street City Project No. 2013-1. If approved, the change order would raise the contract by $273.60, raising the total contract amount — after the four previous change orders — to $2,428,124.87.

• Change Order No. 3 to Top Grade Concrete for Sidewalk Project No. 2016-4D. If approved, the change order would raise the contract by $4,160.17, raising the total contract amount to $50,524.31.

• Change Order No. 2 to Big O Concrete for Curb and Gutter Project No. 2016-14B. If approved, the contract would rise by $6,175, raising the total contract amount to $97,115.70.

• An agreement for the installation of highway rail grade crossing signals on West Eighth Avenue.

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Other business

In other business, the council:

• Met as the Public Properties Committee and reviewed a six-year street light plan. The committee determined it would like more time to review the plan to allow time for citizen input. The first phase of the plan would add 18 streetlights and cost an additional $3,220.32 in utilities to add lights near schools, churches and city property. The discussion was tabled until the third Monday in 2017.

• Called the meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, heard an invocation from the Avera Queen of Peace chaplain and conducted roll call.

• Councilman Jeff Smith said the residents of Mitchell are appreciative of the city for its quick snow removal efforts following the first major snow event of the year.

• Councilwoman Susan Tjarks spoke during citizen input, highlighting the main focus of the Mitchell Area Conventions & Visitors Bureau and Mitchell Main Street & Beyond is to boost sales tax revenues. Tjarks said she has a major concern when she hears the city going to Sioux Falls to buy products, which she called "deplorable." At the very least, Tjarks said, the city of Mitchell should be giving the businesses in the city a chance to bid on products.

• Held hearings on the following items, which were all approved: An application from the Mitchell Elks Lodge to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5772 from Mitchell Elks Lodge to extend the license to a concrete pad on the premises; An application from Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license located at the Overtime Event Center on Jan. 7 for a holiday party and a second application at the same location for a dart tournament on Jan. 14; An application from Tokyo Japanese Cuisine LLC for a new retail on-off sale wine license.

• Approved the application for renewal of liquor and wine licenses.

• Approved the Public Properties Committee report.

• Indefinitely tabled a conditional use permit hearing from West Havens Storage LLC until Jan. 17.

• Approved the following three-year hayland leases: A landfill hayland lease to Jennifer Larson at $6,600 per year; A park hayland lease to Paul Stevenson at $1,876 per year; A waste water hayland lease to Wayne Gronseth at $2,275 per year.

• Authorized the mayor to sign a maintenance and encroachment agreement using Department of Transportation funds to widen the sidewalks on Burr Street and widen Spruce Street from Burr Street to R.R. Tracks. Also authorized the mayor to sign a maintenance agreement and transfer with the S.D. DOT for transfers of property.

• Approved a five-year agreement with Sensus for advanced water metering infrastructure. The agreement would include a $30,392 initial cost to set up the system and an annual cost of $12,200 over the life of the contract.

• Accepted a $1,250 S.D. Steps to Wellness Grant.

• Approved various contingency transfers.

• Action on Resolution No. 3401, a resolution regarding the 2017 compensation plan for the city of Mitchell.

• Adopted a proposed lease agreement from the Mitchell Baseball Association relating to the construction of a training facility on city-owned land.

• Approved various supplemental appropriations.

• Held an executive session to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters. No action was taken following the session.