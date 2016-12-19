Digital traffic board found in field near Lake Andes
LAKE ANDES — Local law enforcement located a stolen digital highway traffic board Friday in a field south of Lake Andes.
According to the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska Highway Patrol requested assistance in locating a digital traffic board, valued at $2,000, that was stolen on Dec. 6 near Spencer, Nebraska.
Two Charles Mix County deputies found the board Friday afternoon in a hay field among a grove of trees 1 1/2 miles south of Lake Andes, thanks to a location device in the sign.
The board, designed to be hauled by a vehicle, was being used for highway caution in Nebraska but had been taken down to be removed from the highway, authorities said.
The board has been returned to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but no suspects have been identified.