Digital traffic board found in field near Lake Andes

Two Charles Mix County deputies found the board Friday afternoon in a hay field among a grove of trees 1 1/2 miles south of Lake Andes, thanks to a location device in the sign.

The board, designed to be hauled by a vehicle, was being used for highway caution in Nebraska but had been taken down to be removed from the highway, authorities said.

The board has been returned to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but no suspects have been identified.