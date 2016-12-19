Hunger Tree falling short of annual goal

This year's goal is set at $5,600 and so far, a total of $2,322 has been raised for the Mitchell Senior Meals Program.

"Yes, I am (worried) because this is the lowest it's ever been at this point in time," said Jessica Pickett, director of community services for the city of Mitchell.

The tree contains the names of 70 seniors who cannot afford nutritious meals, Pickett said. The goal is to use the money to provide punch tickets, with 20 meals each, to seniors at a cost of $80 per ticket. The tree, which is located at the James Valley Community Center, still has 41 of the 80 names left on the tree.

Donations will be accepted until Friday and people can choose to donate the exact $80 for a ticket, or they can donate more or less. And as to why fundraising hasn't gotten further along than usual, Pickett said, is she believes people aren't aware of the hunger tree.

The hunger tree began in 2011 to help those in need throughout the community. The names on the tree are compiled by Amy Hurt, with help from social services and coordinators from the five congregate sides.

Hurt, who is the senior services coordinator for Mitchell, said it's getting a little close for comfort for donations, but usually in the last few days, quite a few people donate money for the tree.

And if they don't meet their goal, which hasn't happened before, they won't be able to give out full meal tickets.

Both Hurt and Pickett said the money will be distributed evenly across the names who were on the tree. For Hurt, who sees these people who can't afford the meals, it's important people donate to the tree.

"Sometimes they have to go between, "Do I get my prescriptions or do I get food?' " Hurt said. "You'd have to choose and if they are tight and we can get them their food, they can still get their medicines and whatnot."