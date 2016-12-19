Kaitlin Minder, 23, was sentenced Monday at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell to four years in prison for possession of between 1 ounce and 1.5 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 5 felony, and two years in prison for possession of between 2 ounces and 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a Class 6 felony. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

In addition, Minder was ordered to pay $10,000 for the Class 5 felony and $4,000 for the Class 6, which are the maximum fines the judge could impose. The maximum prison sentence she faced was seven years.

“The court believes that Ms. Minder was, whether she is a drug user or not, she is a vital part of a conspiracy, which affects an entire community,” Judge Glen Eng said during the sentencing hearing.

Minder and Jordan Muntefering, 27, of Mitchell, were arrested on Aug. 10 after law enforcement conducted a probation search at their residence at 212 W. Elm St.

Police allegedly found multiple substances, suspected to be MDMA — also known as ecstasy or Molly — cocaine and marijuana.

Police also seized $33,212, $31,000 of which was hidden in a safe disguised as a furnace vent, authorities said. The seizure was the town’s largest cash confiscation in 20 years.

“It’s obvious this was not a selling of marijuana for purposes of having friends use a little marijuana. This was a major distribution,” said Eng, who also believed Minder intended to launder the money.

Minder admitted to hurting the community and said she was willing to accept the punishment so she could work toward a better future for her family.

Muntefering has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, as well as possession of the same three drugs with intent to distribute and possession in a drug free zone. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The three MDMA charges against Muntefering stem from a July 25 incident in which Muntefering allegedly sold 1 gram of MDMA to a confidential informant for $100 at his Elm Street residence, which is less than 1,000 feet from Dry Run Creek Park and the Abbott House, both drug-free zones.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett, who prosecuted the case, recommended a prison sentence for Minder even though she had no criminal record before this incident.

“It’s unfortunate that it appears as though she, for lack of a better term, started big in terms of engagement in criminal activity,” Barnett said.

While Barnett said Minder had “the proverbial two hands and two feet” in the distribution by living in the residence and enjoying the benefits, he said Muntefering was more culpable.

Minder’s attorney, Keith Goehring, asked that Minder be given a suspended imposition of sentence, in which she would not have to serve time in prison, so she could continue working at Hungry Dog, a hot dog restaurant she and Muntefering opened in October, and to take care of her two children, but Eng ordered her four-year sentence begin immediately.