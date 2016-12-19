According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Phoenix, Arizona, arrested Travis McPeek for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident that left Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with broken ribs, a large cut on one of his legs, an injured ankle and various other cuts and bruises.

On Aug. 6, Young was conducting a traffic stop in which he allegedly stopped McPeek’s vehicle in the parking lot of Frank’s Trading Post in Tyndall. Young was talking to McPeek, the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup truck, and about two minutes after the first contact, McPeek allegedly put the vehicle into reverse and struck Young with the door, “dragging him backwards across the lot” and causing “serious injuries,” according to court documents.

One week after the incident, officials charged McPeek, 35, of Sioux City, Iowa, with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force initiated an investigation in August to locate McPeek, and the investigation determined that McPeek had left Iowa and South Dakota and fled to Mesa, Arizona. McPeek was arrested after he was seen leaving a residence Thursday in Mesa.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Sioux City Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

McPeek is being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix pending his extradition back to South Dakota. He is also wanted in Plymouth County, Iowa, for probation violation after being convicted of a drug offense.