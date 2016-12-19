On Tuesday, Central Electric Cooperative will present the city with $3,000 granted through the Operation RoundUp program at Central Electric.

Operation RoundUp is a voluntary program where members' electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar. The money is filtered into a charitable fund to make a "direct impact in the communities of Central Electric Members," according to a press release from the company.

"It's a great help, Ethan Community Center Committee Member Don Garvis said. "When you can get a $3,000 donation, it's going to give us a good start on some things we've been wanting to do but didn't have the money to."

In November 2015, after more than six months of discussion, the city purchased the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church to repurpose the building into a community center. Also included in the purchase were six empty lots adjacent to the building.

One of the main remodeling projects inside of the building has been the addition of a kitchen area, which Garvis said is ongoing.

City officials were hoping the community center would be open by spring 2016, but the building has yet to be used for a public gathering. Garvis said one person has rented the building to use for a family event, and he said the official opening will depend on factors like the weather and funding to finish minor projects like carpet installation and painting.

The community center will serve as the town's only facility available to host events. Now, the only similar building that can be rented out for events is the American Legion building. Otherwise, Ethan residents are forced to travel outside of town to host large events.

To-date, Garvis estimated $40,000 has been spent on the community center project.

"To take a big building and make it into a community center, it takes a lot of money," Garvis said. "People are pretty excited about it and I think it's going to be a good thing once it's done."