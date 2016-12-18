Sixth Ave. plaza contract seeks council approval

The first phase of the project will transition the portion of Sixth Avenue directly south of the Corn Palace into a grassy area with walkways. And, according to the contract, the initial phase of the project is expected to be complete in July 2017.

The first phase of the project would also include water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utilities, as well as the reconstruction of the intersection at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. Additional amenities could be added if the budget allows.

If approved by the eight-person council on Monday, the city will pay Confluence $27,250, SPN & Associates will receive $19,500 and a total of $8,760 to other engineers and for reimbursable expenses.

According to the agreement, Confluence will begin design development this month, complete design development in January and construction documents will be finished in February. Confluence also estimated bid letting would be conducted in late February or early March and construction would start in April.

Once the first phase of the project is completed, other anticipated additions include the installation of a stage, several trees and a large shelter on the west side of the section of the roadway between Main and Lawler streets. Once the project moves forward, the stage is expected to cost $140,000 and a shade structure has an estimated cost of $125,000. The total Sixth Avenue project is expected to cost $744,194.

Baseball facility to be discussed again

The Mitchell Baseball Association (MBA) will also be featured in the agenda, making its third trip to the council in an effort to build a baseball training facility on city-owned land near the Cadwell Sports Complex.

The MBA is attempting to build a new facility, which would be privately funded by the association, at the corner of West 15th Avenue and the South Dakota Highway 37 bypass. The decision to approve the facility, however, was tabled at a November council meeting.

During its third trip in front of the council, the association hopes to take the first step toward a formal agreement with the city through the adoption or denial of a resolution of intent to adopt the proposed 20-year lease agreement. If the resolution of intent is approved, a hearing to discuss the proposal will be set for the Jan. 17 council meeting.

Under the proposal presented in November, the MBA would construct and maintain a $350,000 building and pay the city an annual $300 fee for each year of the lease.

Nuisance code to be updated?

The council will also consider approving another long-awaited item that Mayor Jerry Toomey has promoted for months.

A major overhaul to the city's nuisance code will face its second reading Monday and could be adopted. The ordinance was passed on first reading in a 6-1 vote, and would change the purpose of the nuisance section of the Mitchell City Code to include the intention to "protect the public from conditions hazardous to public health and safety, maintain community aesthetics, prevent blight conditions from arising, and generally preserve real estate values for property owners and to provide procedures for abatement of conditions contrary to such purposes."

The update would make anything that "annoys" a neighbor a nuisance, something which Councilman Steve Rice expressed concerns over.

If approved Monday night, the nuisance code updates would be officially added to the Mitchell City Code.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from Dec. 5, Public Properties Committee report from Dec. 5 and various department reports.

• A raffle permit for John Paul II Elementary, with the drawings to be held in January and February.

• The appointment of Beth Sandoval to the Library Board.

• 2015 delinquent utility billing account write-offs.

• Change Order No. 1 to Nolz Dragline & Construction Company for Historic Bridge Relocation City Project No. 2012-13. If approved, the change order would decrease $2,239 from the contract amount, lowering the contract total to $306,712.59.

• Change Order No. 5 to Robert Johnson Construction for Spruce Street City Project No. 2013-1. If approved, the change order would raise the contract by $273.60, raising the total contract amount — after the four previous change orders — to $2,428,124.87.

• Change Order No. 3 to Top Grade Concrete for Sidewalk Project No. 2016-4D. If approved, the change order would raise the contract by $4,160.17, raising the total contract amount to $50,524.31.

• Change Order No. 2 to Big O Concrete for Curb and Gutter Project No. 2016-14B. If approved, the contract would rise by $6,175, raising the total contract amount to $97,115.70.

• An agreement for the installation of highway rail grade crossing signals on West Eighth Avenue.

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Meet as the Public Properties Committee to consider a six-year street light plan.

• Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from the Word of Life Church, conduct roll call and hear citizen input.

• Hold hearings on the following items: An application from the Mitchell Elks Lodge to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5772 from Mitchell Elks Lodge to extend the license to a concrete pad on the premises; An application from Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license located at the Overtime Event Center on Jan. 7 for a holiday party and a second application at the same location for a dart tournament on Jan. 14; An application from Tokyo Japanese Cuisine LLC for a new retail on-off sale wine license.

• The application for renewal of liquor and wine licenses.

• A motion to table a conditional use permit hearing from West Havens Storage LLC until Jan. 17.

• Action to approve or deny the following three-year hayland leases: A landfill hayland lease to Jennifer Larson at $6,600 per year; A park hayland lease to Paul Stevenson at $1,876 per year; A waste water hayland lease to Wayne Gronseth at $2,275 per year.

• Action to authorize the mayor to sign a maintenance and encroachment agreement using Department of Transportation funds to widen the sidewalks on Burr Street and widen Spruce Street from Burr Street to R.R. Tracks.

• A five-year agreement with Sensus for advanced water metering infrastructure. The agreement would include a $30,392 initial cost to set up the system and an annual cost of $12,200 over the life of the contract.

• A $55,510 contract to design the Sixth Avenue plaza. The estimated construction total for the project is $744,194.

• Accept or deny a $1,250 S.D. Steps to Wellness Grant.

• Various contingency transfers.

• Action on Resolution No. 3401, a resolution regarding the 2017 compensation plan for the city of Mitchell.

• Adopt or deny a proposed lease agreement from the Mitchell Baseball Association relating to the construction of a training facility on city-owned land.

• Action on Ordinance No. 2557, a comprehensive overhaul to the city's nuisance code.

• Various supplemental appropriations.

• Hold an executive session to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.