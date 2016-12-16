The 46-year-old father of two said he was shocked when his name was called during the annual holiday party naming him the award winner.

"I was just really surprised about it," Laursen said. "I told everybody at the party and said this award goes to everybody, not only the city of Mitchell but my coworkers and everybody I've come in contact with. They are the ones who make me strive to be better — to make the city better, to make my coworkers better, to make myself better. All those things come together, so there's no "I" in team. I may have gotten this award this year, but it's because everybody else is so awesome and allows me to be who I am."

Laursen began his career in Mitchell with the Davison County Ambulance in 1997 as a paramedic/firefighter. In 2001, Mitchell took over the ambulances services and Laursen became employed with the city as the paramedic/firefighter. Nine years later, Laursen was promoted to fire marshal for the city, and he's held the position ever since.

As the city's fire marshal, Laursen's responsibilities range from enforcing the national fire code for inspections, reviewing fire safety regulations for new buildings to public education and fire prevention trainings.

Laursen didn't plan on going into the public safety field. A native of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Laursen graduated from Augustana University in 1994 with a teaching degree. Not wanting to become a teacher, Laursen began looking at what else he might like to do. He came across a basic EMT course offered by Avera McKennan.

"I took the class, passed and fell in love with it," Laursen said.

After he finished his schooling, he was on the hunt for a job. He came across the opening in Mitchell, and he and his wife moved to the community.

And they're still here today.

"Twenty years later and here we are and I'm getting this huge award," Laursen said. "It's a big town with a small town feeling. The ambulance and fire service were together and those are two things that obviously I love. The job kept me here and we loved Mitchell and everything about it, so we stayed here and started our family. And 20 years later we're still here and loving every minute of it."

One of the requirements of the award was for the recipient to display an attitude and worth ethic that "matches our motto of, 'We begin with Pride and end with Excellence.' " And in the press release issued by the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, Laursen has done just that in his nearly 20 years in town.

On top of working as a firefighter/paramedic and fire marshal for the department, Laursen also volunteer in various community functions including the Tour de Corn bicycle race, the Mitchell resiliency program, the Mitchell Rotary Club and the Palace City Pedalers.

Laursen develops and coordinates the annual Citizens Fire Academy and is working on a fall prevention program for elderly people within the Mitchell community.

But it's the difficult calls or times when there was a loss of life that are memorable in Laursen's mind, but also what help him strive to make a difference.

"At the same time, those things push me to want to make things better. Unfortunately, we as fire service, and I'm not talking just in Mitchell, but I'm talking everywhere, we're a really reactive group ...." Laursen said. "Sometimes it takes something bad to happen to make things better, so my goal is to try to make things better before bad things happen."

For the award, Laursen will be allowed to attend a national conference or training related to his field of work, and Laursen said he already knows where he wants to go.

The National Fire Prevention Association puts on an annual conference and this year the group will be in June in Boston, Massachusetts, Laursen said.

This conference will have a lot of major players from across the nation from fire chiefs to fire marshals. On top of networking, Laursen said he'll be able to attend several different classes and sessions.

And while he's there, he plans to see how he can better improve the public safety department in Mitchell.

"Increasing my knowledge, meeting new people that's always the thing," Laursen said. "We are not the only city that has these problems, whatever they might be. Everybody's dealing with something and so it's always great to reach out and ask 'What are you doing about it?' and that might work for us."