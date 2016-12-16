Snow starts as students get longer weekend

Ferguson said a total of 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected to hit the Mitchell region by the end of the storm, with a couple of heavier spots toward the north and west of the city.

The high for Friday hit a high of 16 degrees, Ferguson said, with a low for the night to be four-degrees below zero, with a windchill as low as 25-degrees below zero.

With cold temperatures and snowy conditions, the safety of students was top concern for area schools. And according to Mitchell School District Superintendent Joe Graves, when school officials realized the poor weather would hit around 2 p.m., they decided to dismiss school early to allow for the district's seven bus routes to return safely.

"It's all about student safety," Graves said. "Our first goal is that. Our second goal is to get in as much instructional time as possible ... "

And it's going to get worse. Ferguson said Saturday will have the coldest temperatures of the weekend with low temperatures falling to 25-degrees below zero, with a wind chill dropping to approximately 40- to 45-below zero.

"At this point, you don't want to be outside for any amount of time without having all of your skin covered," Ferguson said. "You could get a little bit of frostbite if you have exposed fingers or something. You could get frostbite within 10 to 15 minutes. That's what we want people to be careful with."

Ferguson said several area schools utilize the National Weather Service when determining to call off school, with a majority of the calls coming in early hours of the morning between 2 and 4 a.m. While some schools call into the station, others will use the services available online through the National Weather Service, Ferguson said.

For the Mitchell School District, Graves said he and several other school officials have developed a network of people from surrounding towns and various websites to determine whether to call off school.

"This way I get a mixture of information and make sure I don't miss anything important," Graves said.

This will be the first early dismissal of the school year related to weather conditions, Graves said. Last year there was one early dismissal and two late starts, Graves said.

Once it's determined that school will be dismissed early or start late, Graves said faculty is informed via text message and email. Then local news organizations are notified along with three broadcast stations in Sioux Falls.