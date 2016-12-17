"Before the legislation passed, there were times I wondered how long I would be able to keep my business going," said Eisenbeis, who operates Happy Grazing Farms, a small farm near Freeman. The farm produces about 85 gallons of raw milk per week to 275 households in and around the Sioux Falls area from the farm's 40 cows.

"Now, I can go about my day and not worry so much," he said. "It's a good feeling."

The worry didn't fade easily, though, as the path to getting more freedom to sell raw milk was rocky. It began in 2014, with Senate Bill 126, titled "Regulate the sale of raw milk for human consumption." It was introduced by raw milk proponents to the Health and Human Services committee, and was sponsored by 44 South Dakota senators and representatives. The bill pushed for fewer tests and to permit the sale of cream made from raw milk.

Nothing was finalized in 2014, though, as the bill was tabled during what could be described as a legislative stalemate. Instead, an Agriculture and Natural Resources committee was formed at the request of the Department of Agriculture. The committee was composed of raw milk farmers, consumers, and officials from the Dept. of Ag. The group sponsored a new bill, SB45, in 2015. The bill specifically recognized raw milk for human consumption and permitted the sale of raw milk cream. Although it was already legal to sell to consumers at the place of production, raw milk lacked its own category in state dairy laws, which it achieved in the approved bill.

According to Eisenbeis, raw milk needed its own category apart from milk in retail stores, because it is its own unique product.

"I still have to regularly submit samples for testing and follow the rules," said Eisenbeis. "But raw milk is different and therefore needed a different set of rules and standards."

South Dakota state law defines raw milk as milk that has not been pasteurized, and covers milk from cows, sheep, goats and other hoofed animals. Pasteurization involves heating milk to a high temperature for a short period and then cooling it off quickly before bottling. Opponents to raw milk say pasteurization rids milk of bacteria, while proponents say pasteurization also gets rid of nutritional value.

Since the legislation's passage, Eisenbeis said business has remained relatively stable, saying new customers aren't flocking to purchase the now Department of Agriculture-approved product. But, it's lessened the road blocks for those who enjoy producing or purchasing raw milk.

"I was pleasantly surprised by what the workgroup came up with in 2015," said Eisenbeis. "I feel like everyone — dairy farmers, raw milk farmers, the Department of Ag — were comfortable with the compromises made around the table."

The SD Dept. of Ag agreed the legislation passed two years ago seems to have been a happy medium.

"The department believes that the most recent changes to the raw milk rules created a clear and certain process for raw milk producers and department employees and has functioned as it was intended to function," said Ag Services Division Director Brandon Beshears.

As the conversation about raw milk has quieted, Eisenbeis takes comfort in knowing that if controversy again stirs, raw milk is "protected under codified law."