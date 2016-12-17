DWU, MTI collaborate for ag-business degree

And that's what he did.

Gerlach, a 2015 graduate from Dakota Wesleyan University, obtained a business degree with an emphasis in agriculture from Mitchell Technical Institute. This is a newly formed collaboration between DWU and MTI, and one that's unique to the area.

Students involved in this collaborative program will have the ability to take classes from Mitchell Tech while attending Dakota Wesleyan.

Gerlach did just that and now, back at the family farm in Mount Vernon, he's using the skills and knowledge he learned everyday.

"I knew I wanted to come back and farm and I thought that it'd be beneficial for me if I took some of those ag-business classes and I knew I would enjoy them, because it's what you want to do and it's what you like to do," Gerlach said. "It's fun to learn about that stuff."

According to DWU's Dean of Admissions Fredel Thomas, there were more students just like Gerlach who were coming to campus with an interested in ag-business degrees.

After sitting down with officials at MTI, the program was formed, allowing for students to simultaneously attend both institutions for an ag-business bachelor's degree.

"This ag-business program has never had such a clear path to a four-year degree before," Thomas said. "We want to make sure people know about it. SDSU has strong ag-business program, but not a lot of folks realize they can come to a smaller school, smaller area and get the same degree."

Thomas said by the institutions collaborating to create this program was filling a need students were asking for, and so far, it's going "really well," she said.

Currently there are three students pursuing this program, with Gerlach being the first formal graduate in 2015.

Students interested in the program work with faculty with Dakota Wesleyan and Mitchell Tech from beginning to end, and according to Gerlach, the staff was supportive in making sure his schedule worked.

"We really love that we're both here in Mitchell and we can work closely together. Mitchell benefits so much from having two very different schools that have a working relationship," said Julie Brookbank, MTI's director of communications. "It's all about really good relationships. I can't stress enough that we do a great job of the synergy between the two institutions and it's really to the benefit of all students who attend both schools."

Gerlach, who also was a part of the wrestling team at Dakota Wesleyan, didn't take classes at Mitchell Tech until his junior and senior years at DWU, but he enjoyed the atmospheres at both institutions. Gerlach said MTI was more ag-based than at Dakota Wesleyan, but it worked well for the programs.

"I had a really good experience with it," Gerlach said. "If it's something you're passionate about and find classes you really enjoy, I definitely encourage it for somebody else because it's a focused-learning and you do learn a lot."