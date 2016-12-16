The event, which encourages students to consider new ideas that can be implemented locally and support creating an entrepreneurial view of the future, was completed Dec. 8 at Northern State University.

The final event required finalists to make a 6 minute presentation on their idea for the four final judges.

The McCook Central team of Mercedes Peterson, Hunter Matthaei and Christian Westhoff took first place for with "MCH Design," which creates spirit bands and key chains to show school pride. The prizes for the team included a $1,000 cash prize, a $1,000 scholarship to NSU and a $1,000 scholarship to Presentation College.