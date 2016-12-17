It takes months of training between a handler and dog before heading to a stockdog trial. And for the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial, some of the most talented handlers in the country make their way to Platte for what Tim Naasz has dubbed one of the best events in the area.

A stockdog trial is a competition for dogs and handlers to move cattle and sheep through a series of obstacles. And in its 10th year in existence, the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial is still going strong, drawing in handlers from South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming and Canada.

"I don't think people know that there's this high of quality of a trial in the area," said Naasz, the host of the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial. "The people that come are really good. They're top-notch trainers and top-notch dogs. It's really interesting."

The Platte trial, which took place Dec. 9-10, includes a stockdog clinic, cattle trial and sheep trial open for all ages and skill levels. Held in the Yellow Rose Arena, the handlers and dogs are placed into various classes, based on skill level prior to the competition.

Although the competition is open to any dog breed, Naasz said it's typically border collies that are entered.

This year's stockdog trial competition went well, Naasz said, with approximately 50 entries. Other years have seen up to 75 entries, he said, but due to the poor weather conditions, not as many entrants could make the trip this year.

The event is sanctioned with the National Cattledog Association, Naasz said, and competitors can earn points toward the national finals. And Naasz, who started this competition in 2006, works hard to make sure it's worth everybody's time.

"I've gotten enough experience trialing that I know what makes a good trial, so I really work hard to make it competitor friendly," he said.

In the arena

Standing at one end of a 200-foot long arena, handlers watch and direct their dogs as cattle is moved through various obstacles within the trial course.

The events are timed, and judges look for how the dog handles the cattle or sheep. If the dog is too rough, they can be disqualified. Each obstacle is five points, and the judges watch for the number of cattle the dog herds through each obstacle.

Before a stockdog competes in an event, the animal will train for approximately 120 days, and each training session lasts about 15 to 30 minutes.

Naasz trained his first stockdog in 1997, but didn't begin competing until 2001, he said. And the nearest trials were from three up to 10 hours away. To have a competition "closer to home," Naasz created the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial.

And between going to trials and starting the one in Platte, Naasz said his favorite part has been getting to know the people involved in the stockdog competitions.

"I like the people. I like to see the dogs," Naasz said. "A lot of these people I've known for a while and they've become friends of mine."

But trials and training take a toll. As a full-time farmer and rancher, Naasz finds it hard to take time out of his day to train his own stockdog, while also prepping for the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial.

The process of it all can sometimes be difficult.

"Yeah, you do (get frustrated), especially if there's a dog that's not working out real well," Naasz said. "And the other thing is that you could have really well-bred dogs and they may not turn out to be good. That gets frustrating ... I enjoy it and it's something I like to do, but I've got to make a living, too."

Naasz also serves as the president of the South Dakota Stockdog Association. The organization, which just started a few years ago, may be small, but it's growing, Naasz said.

With the association, Naasz said he tries to put on training clinics—and as many as he can throughout the state.

He also puts on a clinic before the start of the Yellow Rose Stockdog Trial each year. At the clinic, which saw 10 dogs this year, training is provided by Naasz for dog owners on how to train their dogs. So for a good portion of the day, Naasz makes a point to work with every dog twice during the clinic.

And he's willing to do more. For anyone interested in starting a clinic or learning more about stockdog trials, Naasz said he's ready to help.

"I like the people and I like seeing all the dogs," he said. "I'm competitive myself, so I just like trialing, too."