The districts have recently invested approximately a combined $22.5 million in performing arts facilities despite National Center for Education statistics that say participation for most students between eighth and 12th grade have dropped.

The National Center for Education says between 1991 and 2015, the percentage of eighth-grade students participating in school performing arts declined from 55 percent to 48 percent. Among 10th-graders, the proportion has remained fairly constant, hovering around a 36 percent participation rate, and 12th-graders participating in the arts has declined from 41 percent to 37 percent.

But Mitchell, Woonsocket and McCook Central are fighting to combat the steady decline by providing high-quality facilities, many of which are nearing completion.

In Mitchell, the grand opening ceremony for a $15.3 million fine arts center is slated for Jan. 15.

Mitchell School District Superintendent Joe Graves said with its completion, school officials hope the facility recruits more students to its already large performing and fine arts programs.

"I think it sends a signal to students of just how important we feel this is, and I feel it's very possible we may bring more students into this area as a result," Graves said. "But, we also want to provide excellent facilities for every program we have. So, in some sense, we were just trying to catch up and get the facility that our grams were needing to succeed and deserve."

Performing and fine arts programs at Mitchell High School include musicals, plays, band, choir, show choir, jazz band, pep and marching band, one-act plays and others, many of which are also offered at the middle school.

For Graves, superintendent in Mitchell since July 2000, the importance of performing arts programs runs deeper than teaching students life skills like responsibility, accountability and teamwork. In fact, Graves said performing and fine arts don't require justification, saying the programs are "at the pinnacle of the education program in some sense," vital to a student's educational experience.

In some instances, being involved in theater, band or other similar programs is the reason a student graduates, Graves said.

"You give a kid something to really invest in, and they're going to graduate," Graves said. "The rule I've always felt was true is that if you have one extracurricular program that you love and will invest in, you will graduate. Period."

And the programs wouldn't be successful without a dedicated staff.

Though unable to provide a firm figure for how many students are involved in the various programs offered at the Mitchell middle and high schools, Graves is confident the number of participants has grown steadily over the past five years, rivaling national data. This is thanks, in part, to the energetic, enthusiastic and committed teachers, Graves said.

"That really is the fundamental component of making a program in the school successful," Graves said. "If you hire great people ... then you're going to have kids who are actively engaged and you're going to have great enrollment, and that's what we have in the Mitchell School District."

Other area projects

A smaller-scale project in Woonsocket will reap similar rewards as Mitchell School District's.

A $100,000 addition, tacked onto the north end of the existing Woonsocket Community Center, is expected to be completed by Christmas. It will house the Woonsocket School District's performing arts programs and will be available for use by the community, as well.

The project, spearheaded by the school district and city of Woonsocket, will hopefully extend the school's reach for its fine and performing arts, according to Superintendent Rod Weber.

Now, the programs are geared toward high school-aged students, but, with the project's completion, Weber believes middle school students could get involved, which is a critical age, according to data from the Child Trends Databank, which gathers information from each state's department of education.

According to Child Trend's statistics, participation in performing arts activities drop significantly among older students. The data suggests most of the drop between 10th and 12th grade is among male students and those students who aren't exposed to the programs at eighth grade or younger are less likely to participate in high school.

And, in Salem, the McCook Central School District will soon see the completion of its own $7.1 million project, which includes a stage and performing arts center, as well as classrooms and administration offices.

Musicals, programs and plays are currently held in the school's gymnasium, where acoustics are less than ideal, McCook Central Superintendent Daniel Swartos said. So incorporating the stage and performing arts center was important in the district's pursuit of the project, because, following FFA, band and choir are McCook Central's most popular extracurriculars, according to Swartos.

"One of the main reasons we wanted to do this project was to incorporate that stage area and be able to improve the space we have for our students," Swartos said. "There's lots of research about the impact of music and the arts on the brain. It's part of educating the whole child, along with science and mathematics."

Planning for the future

Although a performing arts project hasn't yet begun in Chamberlain, the school district has been discussing the possibility since 2002.

In April, construction began on a $4.1 million expansion project, and original plans included blueprints for a performing arts center, which would have cost an additional $3.5 million. But it was a tough sell to the district's residents and its financially feasibility was questioned, so the center was dropped from the plans.

Moving forward in discussions, Chamberlain Superintendent Debbie Johnson said the performing arts center proposal will likely be rebranded as a "theater project" to hopefully ease some citizen concerns.

"One of the things we have to do is educate people in the community as to what it is, and we'll change its name because a 'performing arts center' isn't what our community is looking at supporting right now," Johnson said. "It is important, though, because students and staff involved in those programs would have space to work on their craft."

The Chamberlain district hasn't set a timeline for when it would like to see the performing arts center project completed, but, in the meantime, its programs are "doing quite well," Johnson said. And even though students are required to have one credit of fine arts to graduate, she said most participate because it's what they enjoy, so she believes the programs are important to give attention to. Oftentimes, if students don't want to be involved in band, choir, oral interp or similar programs, students are given alternate options for classes, like art history, to earn that credit.

"Those students have a dedication, they enjoy it, they understand the benefits from the programs and they're invested," Johnson said. "They're not just doing it for the credits."