Mitchell banker receives company's top award

BankWest Chairman, President and CEO Charles Burke III called Huber a walking billboard for BankWest and for the Mitchell community.

"Within the BankWest family, Ryan is recognized as a valued leader, co-worker and friend," Burke said. "He lives his life with purpose and his willingness to go the extra mile to support the community he loves so dearly is humbling to the rest of us."

Huber is active in many civic organizations. He is past president of the Mitchell Aquatic Club, where he worked tirelessly to garner community support for building a new swimming pool. He is past president of the Mitchell Area United Way, a member of the Dakota Wesleyan Team Makers and serves on the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Board of Directors. Huber is also a former member of the Avera Foundation Board of Directors and has served on the Catholic Foundation Board of Directors, as well as the Holy Family Church Finance Committee.

Huber said the award was a complete surprise and a sincere honor.

"Our BankWest culture places its customers and communities above all else," Huber said. "I'm grateful to work for a company that allows us time and resources to help make a positive impact on our communities. I'm tremendously honored and tremendously humbled to receive this award."

Huber is a lifelong Mitchell resident. He is a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University and joined BankWest in 2005 in the financial services division. In 2008 he was named president of the Mitchell market and was later promoted to regional president. Huber and his wife Anne have three children and enjoy following youth athletics including swimming, tennis and golf.