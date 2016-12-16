The habitat, called a "fish city," was first introduced to the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee in April 2015 by South Dakota State University fisheries management and ecology professor Brian Graeb.

At that time, Graeb said the artificial installations provide a permanent solution to an annual problem, allowing lake managers to use a manmade structure that won't disintegrate over time the same way natural habitat would.

When the city recently purchased its own $3,000 fish city, committee member Joe Kippes, of Bassmasters, and former committee member Dave Allen, of Poorman's, decided to team up to boost the fish population in the city's lake.

"This is the deal too, it's going to be there the rest of my life," Allen said Thursday. "And I think it's a great deal for the fishermen."

At Tuesday's lake meeting, Kippes also spoke in favor of the project, saying he'd like to see the first artificial fish habitat installed near the wooden dock at Franks Bay. Once the funds are raised and the habitat is purchased, which Kippes said he'd like to see happen by Jan. 1, 2017, he said a team of volunteers would likely assemble and anchor the habitat in late April or early May.

"To me, the genius of these is they offer structure from shallow to deep, which fish have to use that water column from shallow to deep," Kippes said. "So now they have protection as they use that, so to me it's a good deal."

And both Allen and Kippes agreed the first two fish cities is only a start to boosting habitat in Lake Mitchell. Allen said he'd like to see as many as 20 fish cities in Lake Mitchell.

According to Allen, the city stopped its program to dump used Christmas trees in Mitchell years ago. Without the regular addition of more fish habitat, Allen said an annual installation of a fish city could be the next step to improving fishing at Lake Mitchell, and Kippes agreed.

"In my mind, this shouldn't be a one-year project, this should be a program that says every year we're trying to improve the habitat in the lake," Kippes said on Tuesday.

The installation of the artificial fish habitat will be one of many recent improvements at the lake. Recently, the city approved a study to find ways to improve Lake Mitchell's water quality, and in May, volunteers installed approximately 500 cattails along the shoreline to serve as a natural filtration device.