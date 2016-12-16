Around the Region

Quality Custom Meats owner Bart Bickley said the goal is to be fully operational by spring, and will hire approximately 10 full-time employees in the packaging and production departments.

The plant will produce bacon, ham, brats, beef sticks and summer sausage, and will be packaging and shipping the products to outside customers. There are no plans for retail sales.

— Miner County Pioneer

Freeman

SALARY EXPECTATION SET FOR FUTURE SUPERINTENDENT: The Freeman School Board decided the ballpark salary for a new superintendent should be $80,000 at its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The salary will have "negotiation room" based on experience.

The board also scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to discuss how input from outside groups like staff, administration and parents should be used in the search for the new superintendent.

The board is looking for a replacement for Don Hotchkiss, who will leave the district at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

— Freeman Courier

Platte

NAME CHOSEN FOR CHURCH CAMP AT FORMER WESTERHUIS ESTATE: The Board of Directors of the Christian Camp and Retreat Center met for the first time on Dec. 7 and chose "New Hope" as the name of the camp to sit on the former Westerhuis estate.

Several possible names were discussed, but the board unanimously felt this name reflects the vision of what God is doing with these facilities.

A work day at New Hope has been scheduled for today, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

— The Platte Enterprise

Winner

STUDENTS PREPARE FOR MUSIC TRIP TO CHICAGO: Band and choir students at Winner High School will participate in the WorldStrides music festival in Chicago, Illinois in March.

The festival will be March 23-26 and 67 students involved in the two programs will travel by bus to Chicago.

At the event, students will play and sing for judges from across the country who will critique their musical abilities and give advice to help each improve.

Various fundraisers have been held to help the students raise the money required to attend the festival, and area businesses have given generous donations as well.

In addition to playing music, the group will visit the Navy Pier, attend a matinee performance by the Blue Man Group and visit the Shedd Aquarium.

— Winner Advocate