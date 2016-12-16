Mitchell declares snow emergency
The City of Mitchell is declaring a snow emergency. All vehicles shall be removed from Snow Emergency Routes by 2:30 p.m. or they will be subject to ticket and towing. No Parking will be allowed on Snow Emergency Routes until after the storm is over and the streets have been plowed curb to curb.
Due to the expected snowfall ending early morning Saturday the City plans on clearing East and West streets starting at 7:00 a.m. on December 17th. Following the East and West streets the City will move to the North and South streets.