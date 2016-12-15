James Valley Drug and DUI Court graduates three

"Literally, you people were walking around with a key to the penitentiary in your back pocket and we have three gentlemen today graduating, and that key disappeared," said keynote speaker and South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson. "They have plans for their lives now."

The James Valley Drug and DUI Court was established in October 2013 to help individuals get beyond their drug and alcohol addictions. South Dakota's first Drug Court was founded in 2007 in the Black Hills, and the first Drug Court in the nation was started in 1989 in Miami-Dade County in Florida.

Designed to be an alternative to incarceration for low-risk, but criminal offenders, who are dealing with alcohol or drug addictions, the drug court program uses a combination of supervision and treatment to help its participants. Participants are monitored closely and directly after entering the program, with supervision decreasing as they progress. They also receive counseling from Stepping Stones and the Dakota Counseling Institute. On average, the program lasts 18 months per participant.

And the program isn't an "easy out" for offenders.

Gilbertson said that most, if not all, of the people he has spoken to who have completed the program say it would have been easier to go to jail, serve their sentence and get released.

It's easier for the judge to sentence someone to prison time than it is to help them through the drug court program, too, Gilbertson said, emphasizing the importance of support from everyone involved.

"You've really beaten the odds," Gilbertson said. "There are thousands of people in jail and in prison ... so people graduating the drug and alcohol programs are the exception to the statistics and I could not be more proud of you."

Sessions, described as the type who takes his recovery seriously and likes to help others in their recovery, and Howard — a "quiet, no-nonsense guy who made no mistakes since entering the program" — each credited the patience and persistence of their families to their respective success.

For Hrdlicka, who also spoke highly of his friends and family, the influence of the staff involved with the drug court program was unparalleled.

"Week after week, you guys worked with us," he said during the graduation ceremony. "You look at us and you know when something's wrong. Sometimes that made the biggest difference."

Moving forward, the three drug court graduates will serve whatever remains on their respective probation sentences, but will be more lightly monitored than if they had not completed the program, according to Judge Gordon Swanson.

At the completion of their probation, each of the three men will be "free to do whatever they want to do," a well-deserved right, Swanson said.

"Some of them came into the program just because they didn't want to go to prison and that's OK," Swanson said. "They decided that they were ready to put their old ways behind them, face their addiction and deal with it."