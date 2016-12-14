Mitchell woman faces DUI charges after Wednesday night crash

Eggert, who was driving a 2006 Subaru Forester, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. According to Mitchell Police Officer Mici Bolgrean, Eggert was placed under arrest for a DUI and was also cited for having an open container in a motor vehicle.

Bolgrean said she believes the Subaru is totaled as it was "flipped over and heavily damaged." Because the vehicle was flipped on its side, it took the Mitchell Fire Division approximately 20 minutes to get Eggert out of the vehicle.

Bolgrean did not have Eggert's blood alcohol content, and also declined to comment on the damage caused to the pickup.

Mitchell Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.