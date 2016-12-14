Temperatures expected to reach seven-year low

"Actually, you'd be surprised. There's more (homeless people) than what you think are around Mitchell," said Ann Miller, a social worker for the Salvation Army in Mitchell.

Approximately three or four people seek the organization's help every month to find a place to sleep, said Maj. Gary Cole, director of the group's Mitchell Corps. The Salvation Army either pays for a hotel room for a night or buys the person a bus ticket to go to Sioux Falls, where he or she can stay at a shelter. If the Salvation Army is closed, Miller recommended individuals seek help from Mitchell police.

Getting inside will be particularly important this weekend, as temperatures are expected to drop to -23 degrees on Saturday night in Mitchell for the first time since Jan. 2, 2010, according to Meteorologist Kerry Hanko of the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The high on Saturday is expected to be -1 degree, the coldest high temperature since Jan. 6, 2014.

"It is pretty extreme. It's not unheard of for this to happen, of course, but it has been a while for us, and it is going to be particularly dangerous," Hanko said. "Even though we're South Dakotans and we're supposed to be used to this, 23-below is very cold."

But before that, strong winds are expected to blow and snow is forecast to cover the town. A winter storm is moving into the area Thursday, bringing approximately an inch or two before taking a brief reprieve Thursday night.

The storm is expected to reach full force late on Friday, and although there is uncertainty surrounding the amount of snowfall, Hanko said, she expects Mitchell to see between 4 and 7 inches of icy precipitation until late Saturday morning. Areas around Winner and Chamberlain can expect similar conditions.

But if the cold and snow weren't enough, winds of up to 30 mph will bring the wind chill into the 20- and 30-below range and could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin, according to an alert from NWS.

The winter storm is expected to affect counties across the region, including Jerauld, Aurora, Sanborn, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Beadle, Kingsbury, Miner, McCook, Lake, Minnehaha and Moody.

Hanko said NWS is strongly encouraging people to postpone travel plans if possible during the "unusually potent system," as visibility could be low.

"We do want people to have a heads up that this is a very impactful event," Hanko said. "There's going to be snow-covered roadways, low visibility and a lot of winds blowing the snow around. On top of that, the very brutally cold conditions will make travel very hazardous."

Hanko expects the cold weather to stick around for a few days, but temperatures should warm to the upper 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow, too, will likely subside after the storm ends.

While it is important for people to find a warm place to sleep over the next few days, Hanko urged everyone to remember their furry friends and make sure their pets have adequate food, water and shelter to protect them from the harsh conditions.