"I mean, it's a good Christmas gift for sure," Larson said with tears in her eyes.

The gift came from Mitchell Patrol Sgt. Joel Reinesch, who drove into the Goodwill parking lot looking for someone who could use a little cash. Within minutes, he spotted Larson, a pregnant woman due to give birth on Dec. 25, carrying her bags to her car.

"A pregnant gal who's due on Christmas Day. Does it get any better?" Reinesch said. "I don't think you can do much better than that. I'd imagine whoever the donor was of this, I would think that that's what they were going for."

Mitchell police officers have passed out approximately 40 cash-filled envelopes since Friday. Earlier in the week, a benefactor gave 100 $100 bills to the department to give to people in need. Although he doesn't know who the mystery donor is, Reinesch praised the philanthropic spirit of the benefactor.

"They don't want to take credit for it, which actually kind of speaks to the kind of person it is, whoever it is, that they're actually willing to make such a big donation for something like this and not want any of the credit for it," Reinesch said.

On Wednesday, Reinesch handed out his sixth envelope, and when he first heard about the available cash, he developed a short list of people he'd encountered during his career in Mitchell who could use a small financial boost during the holiday season.

His first two recipients were taken off that list, but after that, he started looking around town for more opportunities and has gotten a few different reactions. None have turned down the offer, but one woman decided she'd pay it forward and give the money to someone else. Of the six interactions he's had, Reinesch said his encounter with Larson was the most memorable.

"I think we certainly made her day," he said.

Larson is expecting a boy, but said she hadn't picked out a name yet. So Reinesch offered a suggestion: Cash.

All of the department's 28 sworn officers have had the opportunity to participate in the giveaway. Reinesch didn't know if everyone has actually handed one out yet, but he said it's a good opportunity for an officer to be the good guy.

"We don't always get to be the nice guys. That's the nature of the job," Reinesch said. "When we do get that opportunity, we need to seize on it, and this is a very good opportunity to ... be that nice guy, but beyond just a gesture, to be able to physically give them something they can use to make their day a little better."

Beyond their own lists and chance interactions, Reinesch said the department has asked for recommendations from other local agencies and organizations to find people who could most use the money, and opinions from anyone are welcome.

Reinesch said the money will likely be gone in approximately one week. There's been no word if the donor will bring another $10,000 next year, but if the money becomes available again, Reinesch said he'll be happy to take part.

"No matter where that person went to put that money, it's going to make a positive impact somewhere," Reinesch said. "That they chose a law enforcement agency and basically gave us the keys to make 100 people's day, that's pretty significant. It's pretty special."