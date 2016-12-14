Circuit court cases from 12/13

Not guilty pleas

• Laramy Brink, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aiding, abetting or advising a third-degree burglary and grand theft valued between $2,500 and $5,000. A trial was scheduled for February.

• James Brinker, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of police, jailer or firefighter. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Michael Goodbeau, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, grand theft valued between $2,500 and $5,000 and possession of marijuana. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Loni Grochow, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of clonazepam and xanax, ingestion of opiates and simple assault. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Wesley Jarabek, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm after a felony drug conviction. A trial was scheduled for February.

• David Richey, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Nikkole Stewart, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine. A trial was scheduled for February.

Guilty pleas

• Thomas Gregg, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine on Nov. 22. He also admitted to violating probation by ingesting methamphetamine. Gregg was sentenced to five years in prison for the meth charge and four years in prison for the probation violation, to run concurrent. He was given credit for 182 days served and is estimated to be eligible for parole in December 2018. Gregg was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine and has violated probation once before.

• Shannon Hansen, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault on Aug. 25. Hansen was previously convicted of simple assault for incidents on Sept. 18, 2015, Dec. 21, 2015, and July 13, 2016. The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for December. A request for bond modification was approved to attend the Slip Slot treatment program. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

• Corbin Johnson, 22, of Delmont, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 75 days served, for first-degree escape. He will be released if a bed date becomes available at the Teen Challenge program. Johnson was placed on probation for four years.

• William Lurken, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to fourth-offense DUI on Aug. 20. He was previously convicted of DUI for incidents on Aug. 21, 2009, July 30, 2010, and July 22, 2011, all in Davison County. Lurken was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail, all of which will be suspended for use by the James Valley DUI Court. He was ordered to pay a fine of $250, ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and was placed on probation for four years. His license was revoked for two years.

• Kaylee Martin, 20, of Mitchell, was given a reimposition of her suspended sentence but was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 100, for violating probation. Martin was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Charles Medicine Horn, 25, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by missing appointments and failing to maintain contact with court services. He was given credit for 125 days in jail, and all other conditions of his probation remained the same. Medicine Horn was originally placed on probation for aggravated assault.

• Ryan Stange, 26, of Stratford, was sentenced to two years in prison for grand theft valued between $1,000 and $2,500 and four years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Each sentence was suspended to 180 days in jail, with credit for 65 days served, to run concurrently, and he was placed on probation for three years. Stange was ordered to pay $246.85 to the Drug Control Fund and restitution of $1,280 and to get a chemical dependency evaluation for alcohol or drug problems. He was also ordered to take urinalysis tests three times a week.

• Cody Titus, 26, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty to possession of psilocybin — a mushroom that produces psychedelic effects — and possession of between 2 ounces and one-half pound of marijuana on Nov. 13. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. Charges of possession of psilocybin and marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for February.

• Wade Venosdel, 59, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana on Feb. 24, 2014. Charges of possession of clonazepam and drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Venosdel was sentenced to 21 days in jail with credit for 21 days served.

• Kyler Way, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to fourth-offense DUI on Aug. 12. He was previously convicted of DUI for incidents on April 29, 2010, in Brookings County, Sept. 16, 2013, in Davison County and Oct. 26, 2014, Davison County. Charges of aggravated eluding, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and obstructing police, jailer or firefighter were dismissed. Way was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail, all of which will be suspended for use by the James Valley DUI Court, and was given credit for 10 days served. He was ordered to pay a fine of $250, ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and was placed on probation for four years. His license was revoked for two years.

• Austin Williams, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault against two Mitchell police officers on Oct. 15. Charges of resisting arrest and obstructing police, jailer or firefighter were dismissed. Williams was sentenced on each charge to two years in prison, to run concurrently, each suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 59 days served. Williams was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to enroll in the Teen Challenge program.

Continuances

• David Degen, 25, of Mitchell, requested a new attorney, but the request was denied. Degen and his attorney were ordered to improve their communication. Degen is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Enoch, 28, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance until February. Enoch is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Wanda Jennings, 45, of Letcher, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Jennings is charged with violating probation. She was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine and has violated probation once before.

• Andrew Kiner, 18, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Kiner is charged with five counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000, four counts of grand theft valued less than $2,500, two counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of petty theft and unauthorized operation of a vehicle.

• Jeffrey McGhee, 43, of Mitchell, was granted a new attorney as he was unable to resolve disputes with his old one. McGhee is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Eustace Miles, 49, of Moorhead, Minnesota, appeared in court so the state could ask for DNA sample. The request was granted. Miles is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

• Jesse Pence, 35, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance until January. He is set to be sentenced for receiving stolen property.