'Panic button taken off' for Tripp-Delmont

Board members got a little relief during a regular school board meeting Monday when they discussed information that shows the district's longevity can span beyond original projections.

"They've been under tremendous pressure, and I think they've done a very admirable job of keeping their wits about them," Swenson said in a follow-up interview Tuesday. "They can't go to the grocery store without people questioning them and jumping on them, which is a lot of pressure on these guys."

And the board's job is far from over.

Board members have become engrossed in a months-long process of determining the school district Tripp-Delmont would consolidate with should an opt out fail. The school district is struggling with falling enrollment.

Originally believing to be operating on a crunched, two-year timeline before the district's general fund runs dry, the board on Monday projected it will be able to operate through the year 2020. The new projections give Tripp-Delmont more time to create a thorough consolidation plan with an area district and possibly pursue an additional opt out.

"It certainly will brighten our holidays," Swenson said.

Before a consolidation, the board is focused on preserving its district by opting out of state-mandated tax limits, which would allow the district to raise taxes. Tripp-Delmont can currently collect $300,000 in tax dollars, but it could rise, if approved.

If the district decides to pursue an additional opt out in spring 2017, Swenson said school officials would have to make a declaration prior to July, and hold an election prior to October 1.

Opt-out process

The opt out resolution from the board would have to pass by a two-thirds majority vote, then the board could refer the opt out directly to a public vote or wait until 5 percent of voters petition to refer it to a vote.

If 5 percent of the public did not rally to refer the resolution to a public vote, the opt out resolution would pass per the board's vote.

If the opt out were to pass, the first installment of the opt out's funding would be received in May 2018. If it were to fail, the district would have until July 15 to re-vote.

Tripp-Delmont could instead decide to wait until spring 2018 to pursue its additional opt out. If the district pursues this avenue, the same timeline would be followed as the spring 2017 opt out, but the board's resolution and vote would have to be held between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 15, 2018. If the vote were to fail, the district would have until July 2018 to vote a second time.

Swenson said it is likely the board wouldn't wait until the latest dates to refer the opt out to a public vote and would rather have the decision made earlier for "peace of mind."

The board could also choose to not pursue an additional opt out and let the current opt out expire in December 2018.

While, legally, it is an option, School Board Member Carrie Reiner doesn't think the feat is feasible for Tripp-Delmont.

"We have to pass an opt out in order to keep the doors open, even with cuts (to the budget)," Reiner said at Monday's meeting. "It's not possible to cut $300,000 and not have that opt out."

According to information provided by the board, with the current opt out, the district would have approximately $2.039 million in total revenue for fiscal year 2018, compared to the $1.696 million the district has budgeted for fiscal year 2017. But the projected total revenue in the district is expected to continue dwindling consistently through fiscal year 2022, when the board projects to have about $1.078 million — the lowest total revenue shown on documents provided by the board, which go back through fiscal year 2013.

Should the district pass an additional $300,000 opt out, the board's projections show the district could operate for an additional school year, through 2021.

Moving forward

School Board President Jeff Kramer said the board will make a decision about which opt out timeline to pursue at its January meeting, as well as determine the amount and how long the opt out will last.

"The projections have taken the panic button off," Kramer said. "We can all take a deep breath and be reassured that things are looking up."

For Swenson, the process of determining Tripp-Delmont's future has been long and tiresome, and weighs heavy on her mind knowing the future of students relies on decisions made by her and the school board. In the process, which has taken multiple twists and turns, she said, the one constant has been that school officials have and will continue to put the students' best interests at the forefront of each discussion.

"We're dealing with kids — we're dealing with human capital here," Swenson said. "Every parent in this district wants the best education for his or her child and that's our goal ... to do the best with what we have and we try to do that every single day. These are not easy decisions."