Lake Mitchell restoration committees taking shape

The groups will work with Omaha-based Fyra Engineering, which will oversee the early stages of lake restoration at a cost of $73,725. And Toomey hoped each committee could meet as soon as possible.

"I would hope we can get a committee meeting going here in January," Toomey said at Tuesday's Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee meeting. "The earlier in January, the better."

The eight names who applied to serve on the WAC — a volunteer group of stakeholders tasked with prioritizing the concerns at the lake — include Kevin Thurman, Dave Bartel, Jeff Burg, Darron Werkmeister, Austin Claeys, Justin Thiesse, Jarod Greenwood and Loren VanOverschelde.

The group will also help Fyra evaluate possible solutions, set project goals, build consensus and educate other Mitchell residents. And it's the consensus building and public education Toomey said are a top priority for the WAC.

"Every one of these candidates that I talked to, I stressed how important this is to build local consensus and project support," Toomey said. "We've got to have the community behind us on this or it's never going to see the fruition of what Fyra's doing."

Toomey also unveiled five names for the TAT, which will provide technical input and recommendations on possible water quality improvements, identify possible funding sources and serve as a technical resource to the WAC.

Interested TAT candidates include Paula Mazzer, Dwight Scott, Tim McGannon, Kevin Erdmann and Jeff Vander Wilt.

Toomey said he'd like to find three more candidates to round out the TAT, but lake committee member Chad Nemec said he was impressed by the community's interest in serving on the volunteer committees.

Before Toomey announced the field of candidates, Nemec and fellow committee member Joe Kippes said they were running into problems finding candidates who could commit the time necessary to serve on the committees.

"I don't know what your batting average is, but mine's not very good," Kippes said.

While the committees are finally taking shape, Fyra has already gotten to work. In November, the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee received Fyra's report on a sediment core sampling it conducted at Lake Mitchell in February. The report found the algae-causing phosphorus levels accounted for approximately 20 percent of the total phosphorus loading came from within the lake, not external sources.

Fyra will also construct the framework for a water budget and develop nutrient mass balance models. The second phase of Fyra's plan, which has not yet been approved by the Mitchell City Council, could cost $100,000 to $300,000. The full restoration project could cost millions.