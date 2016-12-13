Fire leaves Corsica home uninhabitable

The cause of the fire is unknown, Brink said, and officials are unsure where the blaze originated. Brink said he does not believe officials will investigate the fire additionally, as it did not appear foul play was a factor.

The lone occupant of the home is unable to live in the house, Brink said, but nobody was injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Emergency Manager Pat Harrington and Corsica Ambulance also responded.