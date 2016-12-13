Fire leaves Corsica home uninhabitable
CORSICA — An early-morning fire Tuesday left a Corsica home uninhabitable.
The Corsica Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 12:44 a.m. on East Sixth Street in town, and officials were on scene for an hour and a half battling a blaze that left "extensive damage" to the structure, according to Fire Chief Dick Brink.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Brink said, and officials are unsure where the blaze originated. Brink said he does not believe officials will investigate the fire additionally, as it did not appear foul play was a factor.
The lone occupant of the home is unable to live in the house, Brink said, but nobody was injured.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Emergency Manager Pat Harrington and Corsica Ambulance also responded.