The grant program's purpose is to provide funding for developing teacher training and classroom access to virtual education and customized learning tools.

Mitchell School District was awarded $78,524 in grant dollars, and according to Superintendent Joe Graves, the money will be benefitting two elementary schools and the middle school by assisting in the district's mass customized learning programs and help with individualization.

Graves said part of the money will focus on L.B. Williams Elementary's problem-based learning program by providing 1:1 chromebooks. Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary will receive $15,000 worth of instructional materials to help individualization, Graves said.

Mitchell Middle School will also receive student lab chromebooks, but they will also get an end-of-program experience. This spring, the eighth-graders will have the opportunity to go to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for a program to "cap off their experience at the middle school," Graves said.

"These programs are already in existence but we're trying to take each of them to the next level and further innovate in the classroom, so these are all examples of kind of the same thing in our different buildings and that's where the money will be provided," Graves said.

With the individualized technology and trip to the School of Mines, Graves said the grant money is going to help the school provide more opportunities for its students, but also for the teachers.

"Any time you can engage in technology, and plan ahead, you can really hit a student's sweet spot or what we call proximal zone of development," Graves said.

Superintendent Lynn Vlasman said Lyman School District, set to receive $19,288 in grant funds, is thrilled to receive the innovation grant, and added it is something to help boost the school's higher-order thinking skills.

Vlasman said the money will be used to buy upgraded technology and lab equipment, benefitting both the high school and middle school classrooms. The technology will help with data analysis, Vlasman said, including specialized equipment that will monitor for soil conditions.

Vlasman expects the school will be able to purchase the new equipment in early spring and utilize it for the remainder of the school year, pending final paperwork with the state.

"It's just nice when you invest the time and you've got an opportunity like this," Vlasman said. "You are always hopeful that you'll be successful, but when one of these grants comes through, it's greatly appreciated."

Chris Noid, the Howard Elementary School principal and assistant superintendent, said he is excited to see the impact the grant will have on the school district, which received $27,340.

Mini-laptops will be purchased using the money, Noid said, that will go along with developing a makerspace. This space will have some ties into writing along with material encouraging students' interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The grant money will, according to Noid, impact the entire elementary school with the writing geared toward fourth- through sixth-graders.

Noid said the new tech will help students become more creative and better writers, but also "spark that interest" in students toward the STEM fields.

"It makes me feel really good that we could put something together that will benefit our students, Noid said. "And being recognized for wanting to do something better and different. It makes you feel good."