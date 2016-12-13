Davison Co. approves $178K in highway purchases

The grading blades were purchased from the Douglas County Highway Department, which transitioned to a new type of blade this year. At $119.44 per blade, the county will spend $13,138.40.

Commission Chair Brenda Bode said the county uses a minimum of 50 blades per season, and said the intergovernmental sale is beneficial for both sides.

"I like the fact that one county is trying to work with another county," Bode said. "I think it's a win-win for them and for us."

The board also approved a $165,000 purchase of the two trucks with dump trailers from Charles Mix County. Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg said the purchase will take the load off other trailers, particularly while hauling hot mix asphalt.

While the two trucks and trailers are each more than 12 years old, Weinberg said they're in good working order.

"Everything about these is very well maintained," Weinberg said.

Before approving the purchase, Commissioner John Claggett asked how the county knows these prices being charged by other counties is determined. Claggett asked if the trucks and trailers were appraised how whether the pricings were justified.

Weinberg said the trucks were appraised, and Auditor Susan Kiepke said equipment purchases with other governmental entities do not need to go out to bid.

After hearing those answers from Weinberg and Kiepke, Claggett was sold.

"If it makes us more efficient, that's where we want to go," Claggett said.

Other business

In other regular business Tuesday, the commission:

• Removed the weight limit on a bridge near 261st Street, 262nd Street and 401st Avenue and authorized submission for application to the Bridge Improvement Grant Program.

• Heard from County Commissioner Randy Reider, who said the he recently heard a presentation alongside Vantage Point Systems about possibilities for the security system improvements at the Davison County Jail. According to information he heard during the presentation, Reider said the county could save money if unnecessary cables are not replaced and security cameras are set at better angles, limiting the amount of cameras needed.

• Approved the auditor's account with the treasurer, acknowledged volunteers and set a supplemental budget hearing for Dec. 27.

• Approved an increase in cost for use of an NSF (not sufficient funds) check at the county offices. The charge will be increased from $30 to $40.