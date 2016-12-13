Two injured in car vs. semi crash near Freeman

At approximately 11 a.m., a 2013 Peterbilt Semi was stopped in the left turn lane on 278th Street, at the road's intersection with U.S. Highway 81, in Freeman, attempting to turn left. The semi proceeded into the intersection, colliding with a 2015 Chevy Impala, owned by the State of South Dakota, traveling south on Highway 81, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The 45-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Impala and a 27-year-old passenger suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Freeman.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the semi was cited for failure to yield, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The names of those involved are not being released due to Marsy's Law.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other responding agencies were the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office, Freeman Police Department, Freeman Fire Department and Freeman Ambulance.