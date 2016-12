1 / 6

Junior and Seniors in Friend de Coup sing holiday songs under the direction of Choir Director Jennifer Randall to people at Firesteel on Tuesday afternoon as part of Firesteel's Stocking for the Holidays event in the community room. (Matt Gade / Republic) 2 / 6

Junior Calli Mah and a member of Friend de Coup hands out a holiday stocking after Friend de Coup sang approximately 20 songs to people at Firesteel on Tuesday afternoon as part of Firesteel's Stocking for the Holidays event in the community room. (Matt Gade / Republic) 3 / 6

Seniors Emily Johnson, left, and Sara Roy along with other members of Friend de Coup sing songs to people at Firesteel on Tuesday afternoon as part of Firesteel's Stocking for the Holidays event in the community room. (Matt Gade / Republic) 4 / 6

Members of Friend de Coup sing approximately 20 songs to people at Firesteel on Tuesday afternoon as part of Firesteel's Stocking for the Holidays event in the community room. (Matt Gade / Republic) 5 / 6