Woman sentenced to six years for driving over man near jail

Woodside pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 4. The assault charge stems from a Feb. 24 incident in which she drove over Joseph Vasquez twice with a vehicle near the Davison County Jail.

"I'm fully aware it is unacceptable. Not only did I hurt someone I did care about, I hurt my family, and I continue to hurt them being away from them," Woodside said during court Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center. "I made a choice to do what I did, but I just hope that I can get back to my life and my kids and prove to you I can do treatment and continue my mental health issues with (Dakota Counseling Institute)."

Woodside was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony, but the charge was dismissed.

While the most serious charge was dismissed, Judge Tim Bjorkman still called the incident "a shocking and almost spine-chilling thing to consider."

"You basically ran down another human being with your car and then circled back and did it again," Bjorkman said. "But for perhaps a few inches or a foot or two either way, you could be facing life imprisonment, and somebody else's life may have been ended."

Woodside's attorney, Doug Dailey, said Woodside has changed during her time in jail, and her demeanor has gone from irrational and angry to reserved and willing to accept responsibility for her actions. For the first few months after she was arrested, Woodside received writeups in jail for violating rules. Since June, the writeups have stopped.

Bjorkman said he didn't want to send Woodside to women's prison, but a fair and just sentence that gives the right message to the public requires some prison time.

Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins, who prosecuted the assault case, said Vasquez incurred medical expenses in excess of $38,000 and may have suffered permanent impairment. Vasquez, during circuit court hearings in which he appeared on criminal charges of his own, complained of injuries to his leg that have caused lasting hardship.

"Getting hit by the car has destroyed my life," Vasquez said during a circuit court hearing on Nov. 15. "It's been a physical, financial frustration to say the least."

Woodside is estimated to be eligible for parole in May 2019. In addition to the prison time, she was ordered to pay $208 in court costs, $137.58 in prosecution costs and a $25 surcharge for the assault. She was recommended to be given an evaluation for entrance to the prison's methamphetamine treatment program, and she was also recommended to receive mental health treatment upon her arrival.