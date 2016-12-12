Midco, a Sioux Falls-based telecommunications provider, loaded about $175,000 worth of equipment into a semi truck and delivered it to the school Monday morning.

Michael Benjamin, the telecommunications department head at MTI, said the donation will help the 17-student program create backups to its systems as well as expand its infrastructure.

Students unloaded the equipment and stacked boxes higher and higher inside the telecom classroom. Without a set inventory list at the time, Benjamin said the equipment could double the size of the department's lab, and he wasn't sure where everything was going to fit.

"It will all find a home, I guarantee you that," Benjamin said.

While the lab's size could double, Benjamin said the equipment owned by MTI prior to the donation was already worth about $1.5 million.

"These are not cheap programs," Brookbank said. "If we had to decommission this whole room and start over again, it would probably even be more than that."

"It probably would never happen," Benjamin added.

The list of equipment is long and varied, according to Midco Chief Technology Officer Jon Pederson, who was at MTI during the delivery, and includes conduits, closures, switches and racks, among other items.

Pederson said Midco donates equipment when it has surplus inventory. The company may replace its current equipment with a different model or a small upgrade, for example, then donate the older items to MTI and other South Dakota technical institutes, although MTI is a particularly good fit for donations.

"Mitchell Tech, however, has a program that most closely matches our field technology, so it's a really good fit," Pederson said. "It's great whenever we can provide excess inventory to help with that kind of training because it benefits the students, the community, and then it comes back to us eventually, too."

All the equipment from the donation is estimated to be fewer than five years old, and some has never been taken out of its original packaging. Benjamin said even the older equipment is new enough to provide state-of-the-art training for students.

Lincoln Witte, 19, of Huron, is a second-year telecommunications student and a program ambassador who showed up at MTI's Technology Center at 8:45 a.m. to help unload the gift. He said the experience students gain on the equipment will benefit all telecom companies operating in the region.

"It's great for all the future students, all the future employers," Witte said.

But even after every box was taken off the truck, the work wasn't done. Every piece must be opened and installed, but Witte said he and his classmates are up to the task.

"We have quite a bit of work, but we're pretty good as a class ... It's not just one man doing it or two people. It's top to bottom, we all do it pretty good," Witte said. "This school's done so much for me, so it's the least I could do."

The school also partners with the South Dakota Telecommunications Association, Mitchell Telecom, SDN Communications, Golden West, Santel and other providers in the state, but Brookbank said Midco was one of MTI's top telecom partners, and the school was happy to receive their call.

"Whenever we receive a phone call from a partner like Midco saying, 'We want to bring you things,' we get excited," Brookbank said. "A donation of this size doesn't come really often."

And while the telecommunications program will see the greatest benefit from the new supplies, Brookbank said there could be overflow to an information systems technology program that teaches students about data management and dovetails with the telecom program, which Brookbank said is the only one of its kind in the region.

Midco has donated equipment in the past and sends employees to work with students, but the relationship goes deeper than that.

Julie Bent, Midco's technical training manager and MTI alumnus, said Midco formed a partnership with MTI about six years ago called the Workforce Recruitment Program. Midco selects one telecommunications student and pays for that person's second, fourth and fifth semesters in school. It also gives him or her an internship and training on Midco equipment in multiple areas on condition of employment at the company for two years after graduation.

"We've seen our students, our employees, that we're bringing out of that program are really excelling in the field because they're just that much further ahead," Bent said.

Midco usually selects one student per year, and six graduates of the Workforce Recruitment Program are still working for the company. Two telecommunication students, one first-year and one second-year, are in the program this year, but Bent hopes the program becomes available to more students in the future.

But as members of the Workforce Recruitment Program or not, students have not struggled to find employment. According to Benjamin, the department has boasted a 100 percent job-placement rate for the last three years.

Looking ahead, Benjamin didn't have a clear-cut vision for the major. He just wants to keep up with the industry, and guidance and generosity from companies like Midco make that possible.